El Campo shouldn’t get comfortable with Principal Demetric Wells at the middle school, he’ll be moving to the Administration Building in May/June.
The Kilgore native, Wells, previously the high school principal, has five years of ECISD tenure, but only began serving as middle school principal in February after Principal Kyle Poenitzsch transferred to the high school as an assistant principal.
Wells has made student discipline a central focus in the changes he’s making in his limited time with sixth through eight graders.
“We’ve had assemblies for every grade. Kids are impressionable, we create a pattern of expectations to help them become productive members of society,” Wells said.
Principal Wells emphasized the need to positively reinforce good student behavior as well. “We (didn’t) reward the kids that do everything right, now we reward kids with perfect attendance at the end of the year,” Wells said.
Wells is currently serving as ECISD director of federal programs and will fully transition into this new role next school year. He is replacing Alicia Stary, who now serves as assistant superintendent.
“Teachers and staff have welcomed me with open arms. The (school) board and district have been open, they address every issue and concern,’ Wells said.
Handling both roles at the same time requires “time management, I do my job as director in-between middle school principal jobs. (I) handle all federal programs in schools. The financial stimulus program from the federal government; dispersing and allocating funds as well as writing grants for the district,” Wells said.
The hiring process for Wells’ replacement has begun, but no decision has been made as of press time.
