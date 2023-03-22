Brisket Kings

R G Country Cookers, with head cook Ricky Garza, took first place honors in the Wharton County Youth Fair cook-off Saturday and earned the last trip to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo cook-off that will be offered. Pictured (l-r) are Adrian Sanchez, Ricky Garza and Ricky Garza Jr. collecting the cutting board prize and top honors.

The Wharton County Youth Fair 2023 schedule gets back under way Friday and continues through the end of the month.

Junior college rodeo events kick things off at 7 p.m. Friday in the Johnson Area with assorted sections of the midway also open for attendees. Gates open at 5 p.m. that evening.

