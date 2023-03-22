The Wharton County Youth Fair 2023 schedule gets back under way Friday and continues through the end of the month.
Junior college rodeo events kick things off at 7 p.m. Friday in the Johnson Area with assorted sections of the midway also open for attendees. Gates open at 5 p.m. that evening.
The fair will then get into high gear Saturday, March 25 when gates will be open at 8 a.m.
Open team roping starts at 9 a.m. in the Johnson Arena and the Junior Breeding Beef competition gets under way at the same time in the Ammann Barn.
The Wharton County Junior College cowboys and girls continue their efforts at 4 p.m. in the NIRA rodeo.
The fair’s big concert, featuring Neal McCoy, Doug Stone and T.G. Sheppard, will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Midway Pavilion.
Kid-friendly activities take place most of the day with gates open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The rabbit show gets under way at 9:15 a.m. in Crescent Hall.
A cowboy church service will be conducted on the Midway stage at 10:30 a.m. and then the fun begins.
The stick horse races of the Chute & Barrel Rodeo will be held in the Johnson Arena starting at 11 a.m. before the bigger kids take over at 1 p.m. for the CRC Youth Rodeo.
The Wee Folks Pet Show also takes place at 1 p.m. on the Midway stage, the same time Creative Arts and its country store open.
The Ag Mechanics show starts at 1:30 p.m.
Blue Denim will perform from 2 to 6 p.m. in the gym for the official Youth Fair Kick-Off Dance.
For those wanting to see another animal show, the poultry competition gets under way at 3 p.m.
An assortment of entertainment events and animal shows continue through Friday, March 31 with the fair closing Saturday, April 1 with the traditional Sale of Excellence and Tejano night.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for the little ones. Season passes are $40.
