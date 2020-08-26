The Ricebirds won’t be home when the Friday Night Lights shine for the first time, but the community as a whole can join in cheering the return of football season.
Don’t forget about the Louise Hornets either when you offer a shout and a wave.
We at the El Campo Leader-News are excited to see this return to normalcy – no matter how small. Sure, there’s still the COVID-19 pandemic and a tropical system to contend with, along with the new burn ban and a slow restart to the economy, but, hey, the boys are back.
In celebration of football’s return, we present our annual Football Preview magazine today. This publication is made possible by a host of supporting advertisers.
“West Wharton County residents have always, always, been supportive of our young people. Even though there may be limits on how many can attend the games, I’m confident that you’ll still see waves of Ricebird Red and Hornet Blue each Friday,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “I’m grateful to the businesses who made this collector’s section possible. We could not have brought it to you without their support.”
The Football Preview introduces the 2020 El Campo Ricebirds and Louise Hornets from the players inside the helmets to the coaches and supporting organizations.
Ricebird Head Coach Wayne Condra lays out his hopes for the season along with Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill as well as offensive and defensive analysis for each team.
