The wife of a city council contender claims long-time El Campo Councilwoman Gloria Harris harassed a potential District 2 voter, but the outgoing municipal leader says she simply asked a question.
Harris cannot directly benefit from any electioneering as she does not appear on the upcoming Saturday, May 6 ballot. Having served 10 consecutive years and 30 years overall, Harris leaves District 2 without an incumbent. The El Campo City Charter includes a term limits provision limiting office holders to 10 years.
El Campo businessman Thomas Coblentz and mailman Cedric Taylor are vying for the post.
Coblentz’ wife Patsy stood before city council Monday night claiming Harris had harassed a Bruns Street resident who had a Coblentz sign in the front yard. Harris, she said, told the resident it was inappropriate because the area was not part of District 2 (although it did fall within the district boundaries).
“It caused some confusion. I felt Ms. Harris was totally out of line,” Patsy Coblentz told Council.
Harris did not respond at the time. Instead, Taylor rose to defend the long-time councilwoman. “As a citizen of El Campo, Texas for 49 years, I have never heard such blasphemy against Ms. Harris,” he said, adding he’s heard no concerns.
“I don’t know what she’s talking about,” Harris said Thursday when contacted by the Leader-News. She did talk to the resident, Harris said, adding the woman did not know who placed the Coblentz said in her yard.
“I didn’t tell her to take the sign down .. I didn’t accuse anyone of anything. I just asked about the sign. It wasn’t no big deal,” Harris said.
Contacted by the Leader-News Thursday, Thomas Coblentz said Harris caused concern, confusion and may have intimidated the voter.
Coblentz faced Harris two years ago for the District 2 post and lost. This is Taylor’s first attempt at office.
