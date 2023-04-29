El Campo’s hope of an economic upswing was weighed down by yet another loss in sales tax rebates this month.
The $375,860 check received from the state comptroller’s office reflects a 3.35 percent drop from the April 2022 rebate. And, while $1.7 million in sales tax dollars rebated to the City of El Campo this calendar year may sound good, the $1.8 million brought in last year was certainly better.
With four months recorded in 2023, city sales tax rebates are down 5.88 percent.
“Sales tax is again down, which is surprising given that both Wharton County and Wharton have seen substantial increases in their sales tax revenues. We’re optimistic that we’ll see gains in the coming months, but understand that sales tax is volatile so we prepare for unexpected downturns but budget conservatively,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
April sales tax rebate funds reflect the city’s 1.5 percent cut of sales tax paid on qualifying purchases made in February made in stores or online in the El Campo municipal limits.
The city posted a 9.05 percent gain in sales tax rebates last month after four months of losses.
Although the gain was a welcome one, City Manager Courtney Sladek warned then that El Campo’s main economic indicator may continue to post losses for several months.
Sladek urged resident to continue to shop local in stores if possible and online if not.
The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, a 3.41 percent decline.
The city ended 2022 up 3.05 percent on sales tax rebates with $5.6 million collected. In 2021 sales tax returns were up 13.76 percent. In 2020, rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019.
Wharton County and the City of Wharton either had all-time record-setting months or, more likely, the comptroller’s office issued tax rebate adjustments likely covering an extended time period.
The monthly sales tax report indicates Wharton County received $465,563 in rebate dollars, up 77.13 percent from April 2022. Even so, the boon only brought total sales tax rebates this year to roughly $1.5 million, up 14.54 percent from 2022.
Commissioners saw a 1.23 percent gain in 2022, and leaped 27.68 percent increase in 2021. The last calendar year Wharton County experienced a loss was 2014, when the sales tax rebates were down 1.2 percent.
The City of Wharton got a $261,450 rebate check from the comptroller this month, up a whopping 40.53 percent from 2022. The gain puts year-to-date rebates at slightly more than $1 million, up 14.88 percent.
Wharton finished 2022 with rebates up 5.3 percent and 2021 rose 14.63 percent. Sales tax in Wharton was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard saw a much more realistic 6.63 percent gain in April, collecting $44,081 in comparison to $41,338 in April 2022.
So far this year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are down 0.16 percent with $190,878 collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.