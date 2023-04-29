Keep Shopping

Breakfast time is the best time as Breakfast Nook co-owner Anthony Ruiz serves Gabriella Garcia-Maldonado and Jade Garcia-Maldonado blueberry muffins after breakfast Friday. The morning fuel-up spot draws crowds of diners looking for eggs, bacon, beans and pastries as a way to start the day.

El Campo’s hope of an economic upswing was weighed down by yet another loss in sales tax rebates this month.

The $375,860 check received from the state comptroller’s office reflects a 3.35 percent drop from the April 2022 rebate. And, while $1.7 million in sales tax dollars rebated to the City of El Campo this calendar year may sound good, the $1.8 million brought in last year was certainly better.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.