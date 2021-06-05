When this year’s El Campo and Louise high school graduates think back on their senior year, they are going to have some amazing tales to tell.
These kids faced plagues, closures and the wrath of Mother Nature, just to name a few obstacles, in their quest for a diploma.
Thanks to the generous support of El Campo Leader-News advertisers and readers, some of those memories were captured in the keepsake magazine included in today’s edition.
“We’re so happy to be able to bring you this salute to the Class of 2021,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “As schools closed down last year and stayed closed as COVID-19 case numbers soared, we weren’t sure at the start of the 2020-2021 school year whether these kids would have the opportunity to graduate in May or face extensive delays. Thanks to so many factors from their own dedication to that of their teachers, parents and the medicos who designed an immunization, they made it through. Congrats to them.”
The 2021 Salute To High School Graduates includes photos of each senior along with images from student sporting events, prom and even graduation.
“We greatly appreciate the support of our advertisers. They made this section possible,” Crabtree said. “It was delayed to allow for graduation coverage to be included, a fact that makes it a true keepsake for all.”
