Certified as an adult Monday, a 17-year-old Wallis man now sits in the Wharton County jail facing a capital murder charge.
James Eli Gutierrez of 2319 Eagle Nest Acres in Wallis stands accused of shooting to death his mother and stepfather. “They were shot while they were sleeping,” Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Mark Racer said Monday.
John Vasquez Jr., 34, and Blanca Vasquez, 35, were found shot to death in their East Bernard home at 16320 FM 1164 shortly before midnight on Oct. 15, 2021.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, arrested Gutierrez in mid-December 2021, turning him over to juvenile authorities. He was held in detention there until certification.
A Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office deputy was first on the murder scene, responding to a home burglary call just before midnight.
“It was reported by this kid ... he called and said someone broke into the house and shot his parents. That turned out not to be true,” WCSO Chief Deputy Jason Mican said Tuesday. Gutierrez and two other children, ages 10 and 15, were at the home when the constable arrived.
The two younger children reportedly were not aware the shooting had taken place.
A small caliber handgun believed to be the murder weapon was recovered at the scene.
District Attorney Dawn Allison said Gutierrez is the only known suspect in the case.
The DA’s office declined further comment as the case remains under investigation.
Gutierrez was booked into the county jail at 3 p.m. Monday and had not been magistrated as of press time.
Now in adult court, his case awaits presentation to the Wharton County Grand Jury, tentatively set for November.
Charged with a single count of capital murder of multiple persons, Gutierrez, 16 at the time of the alleged crime, faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
