El Campo ISD and the Wharton County Junior College trustee elections are fast approaching; and one position remains without a contender. ECISD Board of Trustees Positions 3 and Position 5 are open. David Vallejo currently holds Position 3 and Ed Erwin holds Position 5.
Erwin had filed to fill Position 5 and is currently uncontested. He began serving as an ECISD trustee in 2019.
Erwin held a position as a Charter Review Commission member in 2017 after stepping down as a city councilman in the same year as required by city term limits.
No one has yet filed to fill Position 3.
Vallejo was appointed in 2020, finishing out Rich DuBroc’s term. He hasn’t filed for re-election as of press time.
ECISD trustees serve three-year terms. Applicants must file before Friday, Feb. 18 with either Vicky Limas or Holly Molina at the ECISD Administration building, 700 W Norris in El Campo before the close of business at 5 P.M.
WCJC Board of Trustees Positions 1, 2 and 9 are open. Scott Glass currently holds Position 1, Larry Sitka holds Position 2 and Jack Moses holds Position 9.
Sitka has filed for Position 2 and is currently uncontested. Sitka began serving as a WCJC trustee in 2016.
Ed Cavey and Bret Macha are contesting Position 9. Macha had served as a field representative for former Congrassman Blake Farentholt until 2018.
Moses began serving in 1996 and hasn’t filed for re-election as of press time.
Priscilla Metcalf and Judd Perry are contesting Position 1.
Dr Metcalf has served as a board certified eye surgeon for over 30 years and has served Wharton County since completing her residency at Tulane.
Perry serves on the Board of the Wharton County Economic Development Committee, starting in 2013.
Glass, who currently holds Position 1, began serving in 2016 and hasn’t filed for re-election as of press time.
WCJC trustees serve six-year terms. Applicants must file before Feb. 18, with the Secretary of the Board of Trustees at the WCJC Administration offices, 911 Boling Hwy. in Wharton before the close of business at 5 P.M.
Early voting will be conducted from April 25 to May 3 and will run from 8A.M. to 5P.M.
The general election will be held on May 7 and will run from 7A.M. to 7P.M.
