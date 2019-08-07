Vehicles parked at El Campo hotels fell prey to burglars during a two-day spree last week.
Stolen items ranged from identification papers to computer tablets with total losses still being computed.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the parking lots of Day’s Inn, 25060 U.S. 59, and El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, are urged to contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 543-8477 or the El Campo Police Department at 543-5311.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward if the perpetrators are caught.
At the Day’s Inn, two computer tablets were stolen from a Chevrolet 2500 after the thief or thieves broke the passenger front window sometime after 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
At least three vehicles were targeted at the El Campo Inn between 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 and 7 a.m. the next morning.
In two of the cases a vehicle window was broken.
It’s unknown at this point if any other vehicles were burglarized as, if they were unlocked, the owners may not yet be aware of the crime.
The El Campo Police Department urges everyone to take items of value with them when they leave a vehicle or, at the very least, make sure they are well hidden.
Motorists are encouraged to make sure vehicles are locked and the key taken with them as well.
Other tips incude:
Park near other people. Go for busy lots where there’s plenty of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
If you’ll be away from your car after dark, park in a well-lit area or near a lamppost.
Always roll up your windows when you park.
Activate your security system if you have one.
