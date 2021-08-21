Wharton County commissioners will consider declaring a state of disaster Monday, not for COVID, but rather illegal border crossings.
“Individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border poses an ongoing and imminent threat,” per the proposed declaration which, if approved, would activate emergency management planning. Most state and/or federal declarations also allow for funding to be received.
Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at the Courthouse Annex Building, 309 E. Milam in Wharton.
A natural gas generator for the sheriff’s office and a metal building for Precinct 4 also appear on the Monday agenda. Commissioners will be asked to consider a counting station for election workers and the appointment of new election judges as well. A budget workshop will be held. The county plans a three-cent tax rate drop.
