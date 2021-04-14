El Campo’s economy continues to show its strength, performing well despite overall state losses.
The monthly sales tax rebate check from State Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office came in 14.48 percent better than the April 2020 return. Based on February sales, the $344,980 check reflects spending shortly before the global coronavirus-19 pandemic hit Texas.
The return puts El Campo’s fiscal year-to-date sales tax revenue up 18.86 percent or $468,908. “These excess funds will allow the city to make necessary purchases that were either not anticipated or not budgeted,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News. “As usual, this line item is carefully monitored as we understand the volatility of sales tax. It is welcome news as we prepare next fiscal year’s budget.”
The $1.7 million collected during the calendar year-to-date is the city’s cut of the 8.5 percent sales tax charged on most purchases made in the El Campo municipal limits. Tallied, it puts El Campo’s sales tax rebates up 27.6 percent for the calendar year.
The rebate is the city’s largest funding source, a voluntary tax paid via purchases in El Campo’s businesses.
In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019. The last year that ended with a city sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
“El Campo has benefited from a combination of shopping locally and the sales tax we receive now on online sales. These increases are a trend we hope continues,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said. “As we bring more businesses into our community we anticipate sales tax receipts to continue increasing.”
County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate rose 4.04 percent from $210,250 to $218,748 in April. For the calendar year, slightly more than $1.2 million has been collected, a 27.92 percent jump from 2020.
The county finished 2020 up 3.73 percent. The year 2019 was stagnant, up just 0.61 percent.
The city of Wharton’s $183,462 return was 15.28 percent higher than this month last year. The city’s returns are up 15.91 percent so far in 2021 with $837,247 moved to municipal funds.
Wharton ended 2020 with sales tax rebates down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
East Bernard’s $32,519 check was down 13.74 percent from its 2020 rebate. So far this calendar year, the city has received $152,497 from the comptroller’s office, down 8.96 percent from the first quarter of 2020.
By the end of last year, the small community’s return was up 7.17 percent. The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019.
Outlooks
Statewide, the rebates sent out to cities, counties, transit systems and other special taxing districts were down 3.5 percent this cycle and projections aren’t good. The comptroller’s office reported March revenues – to be rebated in May – down 8.6 percent from March 2020.
“Adjusted for the effects of delayed payments due to the late February winter weather disaster. March state sales tax collections continued to slump below levels of a year ago,” Hegar said. “Collections from all major sectors other than retail trade and restaurants continued to decline, led by depressed receipts from oil- and gas-related businesses.”
Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — were up 20.2 percent from March 2020; but motor fuel taxes were down 20.8 percent; and oil production tax down 22.4 percent from March 2020.
