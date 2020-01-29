Clad in white-collared shirts and black bow ties, seniors at El Campo High School postponed their normal evening activities to wait on friends and family at the 23rd annual Senior Serve fundraiser over the weekend.
Seniors dress as formal waitstaff and serve food and drinks to guests to raise money for Project Graduation, an annual school-hosted post-graduation party.
“(Project Graduation) keeps the kids safe, and it gives them one last chance to spend time together and have fun,” Project Graduation Chair Celenna Saucedo said.
The seniors provided the night’s entertainment with a “Sunday Night Live” talent show featuring skits and musical numbers.
“I decided to do Senior Serve because in the past years I loved going and watching the talent show,” ECHS Senior Emilie Bodungen said. “It seemed like so much fun to me and I wasn’t wrong . . . Spending all that time going over the skits with my friends and classmates was such a fun bonding experience for us all.”
About 65 out of 142 seniors participated in Senior Serve this year.
Tables where the guests sat were decorated by the participating students and their parents with themes revolving around their favorite hobbies, family pictures, favorite colors and favorite restaurants. Examples from this year included Whataburger, Ricebirds and 1920s decorations.
ECHS Senior Skylar Bartosh covered her table in silver and blush-colored decorations with the help of her mom.
“My favorite part of Senior Serve was seeing everyone’s family members gathered together and (enjoying) the meal and entertainment,” Bartosh said.
Saucedo did not have an estimate of how much the event garnered, but said more still needs to be raised.
Project Graduation will be held May 22, the night of graduation.
“I want to attend Project Graduation because it’s a good last chance to spend time with high school friends and stay safe after graduation day,” Bartosh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.