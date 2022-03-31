THC vape pens led to an assortment of criminal charges for five El Campo High School students last week.
Just having a vape pen is prohibited for students, but loading it with THC oil makes it a felony and grounds for expulsion when one is on school grounds. ECHS, like all other school campuses, is a drug free zone.
The issue facing ECHS and police is access. “(Vape pens) are becoming a problem. (It’s) because they’re easy to get, either online or from a tobacco shop,” School Resource Officer Kendrick Matula said.
A series of arrests took place between Tuesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 24. The incidents are not believed to be related.
“There were three separate arrests; one involved a teacher reporting students smoking on campus and the others were Crime Stopper tips,” School Resource Officer Jeff Pfeil said.
Only one teen, 17-year old Kasedie Aiden Garcia of 605 Mable, arrested at 11:54 a.m. Thursday, March 24, is considered an adult. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone after his arrest at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris.
The other students were all considered minors and will be prosecuted in juvenile court. All but one was charged with a drug crime. The last student faced a disorderly conduct charge.
“The schools do their own enforcement. (ECPD takes) custody of the vape pen and we take a report. The school files charges,” Matula said.
Shipped to county jail, Garcia posted $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
The minors were processed by juvenile authorities, their punishments will not be released to the public.
Anyone with information on THC on the high school campus or any other crime can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
