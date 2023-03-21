A clean energy incentive for new El Campo businesses and multi-family housing developers got preliminary support from city council last session.
If ultimately approved, the Property Assessed Clean Energy program would assist with buying high efficiency air-conditioners, water systems, lighting and other products which would then be paid back via a not-quite-tax against tenants or incoming businesses.
The program is designed for only commercial and business property or developers with at least five units. District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said she had concerns. “It would not benefit residential... it’s those people that need to improve if they buy a home,” she said.
The system envisioned would be similar to a Public Improvement District, one of which was established in the still pending rail-supported warehouse project on the city’s east side.
The program is in place in 83 cities and counties in Texas including Fort Bend County and the cities of Wharton, Victoria and Port Lavaca. Wharton does not yet have a project for the effort.
Texas PACE is essentially a middleman in deals. “We referee the transactions, we don’t provide the funding,” PACE representative Dub Taylor said. “This is a way to get more efficient equipment back into buildings.”
For the system to work, the city sets up a lien against whatever project is in the works. Taylor told council that there is no city liability in the effort.
A potential benefactor would be TriArc with its 200-plus Creekside Apartments development on the West Loop.
District 1 Council candidate Steve Ward told council the Jackson Street Market coffee shop and venue is one example of a company that would have benefited from a PACE program.
“(Owner Molly Bodungen) had to gut that entire building... lighting, electrical, water. (With PACE) she would not have had to pay for it all up front,” he said. “It could have saved her a lot of upfront money.”
At-large councilman Blake Barger said he supported the program, “Citizens should at least have the opportunity to try it,” he said.
Harris added, “It’s a good bill for people who come in and want to do business.”
The program will be considered later this spring for final approval after a public hearing.
