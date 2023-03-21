City Council

A clean energy incentive for new El Campo businesses and multi-family housing developers got preliminary support from city council last session.

If ultimately approved, the Property Assessed Clean Energy program would assist with buying high efficiency air-conditioners, water systems, lighting and other products which would then be paid back via a not-quite-tax against tenants or incoming businesses.

