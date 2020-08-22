City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Coy Lee Creager, 32, of 4427 CR 382 in Louise was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17 on a warrant for parole violation – having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
Abraham Lee Ferrer, 20, of 112 W. Mesquite in Karnes City was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 for evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as not having a driver’s license after being stopped in the 1700 block of North Mechanic. Officers first attempted to stop Ferrer in the 1300 block of North Mechanic. Items seized included marijuana and a scale. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $5,900 in bonds and was released the same day.
Braelon Tre’zhun Hudlin, 17, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested in the same incident as Ferrer. He faces charges of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. Like Ferrer, he was processed and transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted $700 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Domingo Sanchez III, 31, of 1409 Rosharon Road in Alvin was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 on a warrant for theft while in Bay City. He stands accused of stealing more than $500 cash from a home in the 1600 block of Bravo sometime between July 2 and 3. He was processed there.
City Incidents
Property
An iPhone was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Charlie around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Vandals struck in the 900 block of Cotton between July 15 and Aug. 13 breaking the window of a Chevrolet. Loss is estimated at $130.
Police are investigating the report of identity theft in the 1300 block of Alvin. The crime took place between July 12 and Aug. 18.
Other
Police are investigating a report of public intoxication on the El Campo High School grounds, 600 W. Norris around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Ezetric Foshone Goodall, 45, of 703 Center was booked at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 on a warrant for being involved in a hit and run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.