Residents Along CR 406,408 Seeking Solutions

“For the past several months my office, and certainly Commissioner Mathews’ office, has received numerous, very intense complaints from those homeowners as their houses, their cars, their exteriors and even their interior property is being covered with dust,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.

Tired of eating dust from large trucks passing past their houses dozens of times a day, several residents asked the Wharton County Commissioners Court to consider placing a “no thru truck traffic” zone on their rural roads near El Campo.

Three of the residents addressed the court Monday and Precinct 4 Commissioner Doug Mathews held up and waved a neighborhood petition as the commissioners voted unanimously to hold a public hearing on the request at their Nov. 28 meeting. The request covers portions of CR 406, 407, and 408, all 18-foot wide gravel roadways, just south of FM 1162.

