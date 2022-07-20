As part of his “A Drive for Texas” event, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke will be hosting a town hall at the American Legion Post 251, 2241 Hwy. 71, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3. The El Paso Democrat announced his campaign to unseat the Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and was selected with over 90 percent of Democratic voters casting their lot with O’Rourke in the 2022 Democratic primary.
