El Campo bringing back city clean up

The city declares an open season on blight next month with Rotary Park set for the weigh-in zone on catches.
They’re calling it a Fall Sweep, open to all residents.
All you have to do is load up your old unwanted household items, even old tires.
More than 2,500 old tires and 150,000 pounds of assorted other trash were collected during the first effort in April and officials are hoping to see a similar response.
“This year we are anticipating there will be fewer tires disposed due to imposing a limitation of no more than 10 per household. This measure is being taken to prevent local businesses from storing up tires on site and creating blight issues during the remainder of the year,” City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said.
People also brought mattresses, broken and/or unwanted household furniture along with construction materials or simply brush to the free collection site.
“The city will still be accepting construction materials, but items like old paint and yard chemicals can’t be brought to the Fall Sweep for disposal,” Hasselmeier said.
Future events may offer that option and/or electronics disposal depending on costs and the availability of grants.
Those dropping off items must be able to show a city water bill and driver’s license showing they live within the municipal limits.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson.
Residents also have the option of using the Citizens Collection Station, 1698 CR 303, Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to noon, and Saturday a.m. to 5 p.m. each week.
“Citizens can help ‘Fight the Blight’ every week by utilizing the citizen collection Station ... (and) keeping items like branches bundled when left for regular trash service pick-up,” Hasselmeier said.
Brush continues to be a point of concern for residents with collection service Texas Disposal Service requiring brush to be cut into four-foot lengths, bundled, tied and scheduled for pickup.
To schedule collection, call TDS at 800-375-8375.
Only one bulk trash collection is permitted per month. This equals to roughly 20 leaf bags or the equivalent of a loaded standard pickup truck bed. Bulk collection includes brush, leaves and heavy trash items like furniture.
