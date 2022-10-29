Happy To Participate

Russell Dettling of El Campo makes his way from the El Campo Library polling site Monday, one of the first handful of Wharton County residents to cast a ballot in mid-term elections.

A contested Governor’s race may have spurred voters with more than 3,400 already casting ballots in the first four days of early voting.

“The first day of voting was very good, we had a good turnout which is what we were hoping for. We had 990 voters (Monday), even East Bernard which doesn’t vote heavily early had 128 ballots cast,” Wharton County Election Administrator Cindy Richter said.

