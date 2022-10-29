A contested Governor’s race may have spurred voters with more than 3,400 already casting ballots in the first four days of early voting.
“The first day of voting was very good, we had a good turnout which is what we were hoping for. We had 990 voters (Monday), even East Bernard which doesn’t vote heavily early had 128 ballots cast,” Wharton County Election Administrator Cindy Richter said.
Other than East Bernard, El Campo early voting drew 451 people and Wharton polling locations reported 411 ballots on the first day.
The Monday through Thursday voter roll indicated 1,578 had cast ballots in El Campo, 1,370 in Wharton and 454 in East Bernard. Polls were still open by press time Friday.
Wharton County has 25,895 registered voters.
Voters will also have the chance to meet at least one candidate, as Texas Senator Joan Huffman, R-Pear Land, will be hosted by the Wharton County Republican Party at Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q, 22730 U.S. 59 at 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Huffman, the District 17 incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Titus Benson this election. Wharton County moved from District 18 to District 17 during summer’s redistricting effort by the state legislature.
Early voting is still open and can be done in El Campo at the El Campo Library Mayor’s Room, 200 W. Church, Wharton at the Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam and East Bernard at the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
Wharton County residents who are properly registered to vote can cast a ballot at any of the three polls regardless of where they live.
The only contested Wharton County positions are for two spots on the Louise ISD board. The Position 3 race pits Gary Yackel, Timothy Webb and Marco Munoz against one another while in Position 4 Tanya Thompson Bram, Jay Heard and David Menefee seek office.
All other county officials are returning unopposed.
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Wharton ONLY.
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in Wharton ONLY.
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 to Wednesday, Nov. 2.
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 to Friday, Nov. 4.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 with 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at eight polling stations throughout Wharton County.
Have a photo identification card like a driver’s license with you when you visit a polling site. Not sure if you are registered? Check status at <https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do> at the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.