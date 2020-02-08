For El Campo Memorial Hospital to grow, officials say it will need the city to surrender a portion of Memorial Drive.
That request goes before city council Monday along with requests for tax abatement from a growing wrecker service and a proposed zoning change for a proposed inn.
The West Wharton County Hospital District plans to build a new multi-story building on its Sandy Corner Road grounds, but can’t have Memorial Drive passing through.
“We need to build over the existing Memorial Drive that bisects hospital property,” district chairman Paul Soechting said in his request letter.
One concern is a water main in the same area which will have to be moved.
Gene’s Wrecker Tire and Truck Repair is planning a $2 million expansion on U.S. 59 and is requesting a seven-year tax abatement on sales rather than property taxes.
Staff estimates it could mean reimbursing up to $7,100 in sales tax annually if council grants the request.
“This expansion will draw attention to El Campo as the location on I-69 is very visible and is anticipated to increase visitors to town as repairs are done that will increase hotel stays and other purchases in town such as food and gas,” Gene’s owner Mark Cochrum said in his request.
The new facility will have five bays along with offices and customer lounge.
Midway, Texas convenience store owner Farid Uddin is requesting .67 acres at 1110 Palacios be re-zoned from light commercial to general commercial.
Uddin told the Leader-News he wants to build a small motel or inn on the property with a community center.
City staff, however, oppose the request saying it doesn’t meet lot size requirements and could negatively affect neighborhoods.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• The May elections for council at-large positions, the unexpired one-year District 1 term as well as charter amendments including on how the city’s mayor will be selected.
• First quarter reports will be presented as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.