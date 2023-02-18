El Campo will get at least two new council representatives in May, and one incumbent faces a challenge as the candidate filing period drew to a close Friday.

District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez chose not to seek a new term and District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris has hit the 10-year term limitation mark for the third time. Harris announced last year that she would step away from public service having represented the city’s southwest side for thirty years, non-consecutively.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.