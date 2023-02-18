El Campo will get at least two new council representatives in May, and one incumbent faces a challenge as the candidate filing period drew to a close Friday.
District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez chose not to seek a new term and District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris has hit the 10-year term limitation mark for the third time. Harris announced last year that she would step away from public service having represented the city’s southwest side for thirty years, non-consecutively.
Businessmen Tom Coblentz and Cedric Taylor have filed for the District 2 post. Coblentz faced Harris in the 2021 election, but was defeated.
In District 1, on the city’s east side, has former councilman Steve Ward facing off against John VonDerAu, a long-time member of the Planning & Zoning Commission.
District 4, in the northern most reaches of El Campo, will see a contest between incumbent John Hancock Jr., a businessman who has served since 2017, and John Bieltz, who lists his occupation as retired.
Only District 3 Councilman David Hodges, representing the middle of El Campo, was uncontested in his re-election bid when the paper went to press a few hours before the candidate filing period closed at 5 p.m. Friday.
The co-owner of a welding service, Hodges has been on council since May 2019.
In El Campo, representatives hold two-year terms.
Look to the Wednesday edition of the El Campo Leader-News for coverage of any last-minute filers.
Unless a last-minute candidate surfaced after press time Friday, El Campo ISD will be canceling its May election.
At press time only incumbents Anthony Dorotik in Position 6 and Susan Nohavizta in Position 7 had filed.
Governmental entities are allowed to cancel elections when no posts are opposed to save the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.