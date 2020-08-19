Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Tremain Sentel Mitchell, 40, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on June 25. He stands accused of having 4 or more grams of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP, and less than a gram of methamphetamines within 1,000 feet of Wharton Junior High School, 1120 N. Rusk in Wharton.
Mitchell has prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance on May 14, 2002, and possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 22, 2008, all in Wharton County. He also was convicted of fraudulent possession of a controlled substance by prescription on May 19, 2008 in Belton County.
• Shelton Wayne Morton, 44, of 2602 CR 395 in Louise for family violence on March 17. He allegedly choked a woman.
• Daniel Munoz, 60, of 2510 W. Walnut in Wharton for indecency with a child by contact on June 8.
• Tre Anthony Munoz, 19, of 6722 FM 1161 West in Wharton for attempted murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct and two counts of endangering a child on May 7. He stands accused of working with others to fire a shot into a bedroom window. Two children were inside the home and placed at risk.
• Ethan Jose Ortiz, 19, of 1610 S. Mechanic in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on June 9. He allegedly had 4 or more grams of Tetrahydrocannabinol Oil, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Domingo Ray Palacios, 27, of 509 Shropshire in El Campo for arson on Sept. 11, 2019. He stands accused of attempting to set fire to a home in the 300 block of Palacios. Palacios has prior felony convictions for two counts of home burglary on Nov. 20, 2012 and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 22, 2018, all in Wharton County.
• David Antelmo Perez, 35, of 14418 Woodforrest in Houston for evading arrest with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on May 13. He stands accused of fleeing from a state trooper and being in possession of a firearm. Convicted for injury to a child on Oct. 27, 2011 in Harris County, Perez is prohibited from having a firearm at any location other than his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.