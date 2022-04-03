Drop off unwanted meds at ECPD

Wharton County residents with unused medications can take advantage of the El Campo Police Department Take-Back program through April 30.
El Campo PD, in partnership with the DEA is accepting medication, no questions asked, and destroying it.
Citizens can dispose of medication in the police department lobby, 1011 West Loop, without ever meeting with an officer. Just drop the medicine in the metal container and go, 24/7.
While the DEA cannot accept needles, aerosols or vape pens, citizens are encouraged to dispose of other medications they no longer need.
Since 2014, ECPD has collected more than 1,000 pounds of medication.
Flushing is a persistent problem and isn’t a safe way to dispose of unused medication.
If residents have a large quantity of medicine to dispose of, they can contact Officer Biskup to meet them and arrange the disposal. El Campo police Corporal Mark Biskup can be contacted at the El Campo Police Department, 979-543-5311.
