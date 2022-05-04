The bidders returned to the Wharton County Youth Fairgrounds with the fun Saturday, putting Sale of Excellence tallies on a record pace.
“We’re at $1,115,000 after the sale and we’re taking add-ons through Friday. That does not include the Freezer Sale either,” Fair Coordinator Cindy Blaha said. The last “normal” sale in 2019 collected $1.2 million with the Freezer Sale, Replacement Heifer Sale and add-ons included.
Suri Weaver’s bunny won grand champion in the rabbit division. The Boling Jr. FFA member said she had been competing for six years.
“I’m grateful they picked me,” she said waiting in line to take her project into the arena Saturday afternoon.
Bidders went wild for her project, offering $8,140 for her rabbits, more it turned out than Vanilla Ice, the grand champion steer (before add-ons).
Weaver will be a high school freshman next year and will be raising rabbits and pigs.
Hailey Peters of El Campo FFA, a junior, raised the grand champion steer, lamb and reserve champion goat at this year’s fair.
Racing from sale arena to picture area and back to the barn to grab her next entry, Peters said she didn’t know what her projects were selling for or how many add-ons she could anticipate.
The daughter of El Campo’s ag teacher, she said, she’s always been around animals. “I’ve been doing this since the third grade,” Peters said.
Peters raises animals for the major shows in Houston and San Antonio as well as the local fair, having won two class titles in her efforts.
She thanked buyers for their support. “Without the community we couldn’t do this,” Peters said.
Next year will be the last one for junior Alyssa Jones of Louise. Waiting to carry her grand champion creative arts basket before bidders, she’s looking forward to studying nursing and making the transition into college.
Bethany Baker of El Campo collected the reserve champ title with her rabbits, her first win in eight years of efforts.
“It feels amazing,” she said, adding she appreciated her family’s support as well as that of the community.
2022 Fair Days
“We’ve had a really good week, a really good crowd,” Blaha said, adding final gate numbers weren’t available yet.
The carnival and the concert drew what appeared to be the largest crowd Friday, she added. “The bleachers were full both days of bull riding (Wednesday and Thursday),” she said.
The Wine Tent proved to draw interest and new faces to the fair, Blaha said, and the Creative Arts Country Store proved successful.
“We’re very pleased,” she said.
