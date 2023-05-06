Ashley Nicole Olguin

Intoxication Manslaughter Charge

Could Mean 20 Years In Prison

An El Campo mother now faces criminal charges after one of her children was killed and two others were hurt in a one-vehicle crash outside of Danevang.

State troopers allege 25-year-old Ashley Nicole Olguin of 604 Wright was driving drunk when her 1996 Chrysler Town & County went off the road as it traveled southbound on FM 2674 around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, April 22. “The vehicle went about 20 yards into a field, through a ditch,” according to a press statement issued by Danevang Volunteer Fire Department. “The owner of the land heard the crash, a really loud noise.”

