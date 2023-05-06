An El Campo mother now faces criminal charges after one of her children was killed and two others were hurt in a one-vehicle crash outside of Danevang.
State troopers allege 25-year-old Ashley Nicole Olguin of 604 Wright was driving drunk when her 1996 Chrysler Town & County went off the road as it traveled southbound on FM 2674 around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, April 22. “The vehicle went about 20 yards into a field, through a ditch,” according to a press statement issued by Danevang Volunteer Fire Department. “The owner of the land heard the crash, a really loud noise.”
The vehicle landed on its top and the landowner’s tractor was used by the fire department to right the vehicle.
Only one of Olguin’s three children were secured in a car seat. Three-year-old Enzo Reyes was not in a car seat and suffered severe injuries. A four-year-old girl had been secured in a car seat, but was still injured.
Ace Elias Reyes, who would have been two years old on May 12, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
He was buried at Holy Cross Memorial Park Tuesday, May 2.
Roughly an hour after the service, Olguin was a served warrants for one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. If ultimately convicted, she could serve up to 20 years in prison.
Olguin remained in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of $500,000 in bonds as of press time Friday.
No information was available on why Olguin was on FM 2674 traveling south that night.
Reyes is survived by his parents Olguin and Omar Reyes, sisters Linda and Zamya Reyes, and brother Enzo Reyes along with two sets of grandparents.
