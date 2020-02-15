Employers will be lining up looking for workers Tuesday at the annual job fair held this year in the Wharton Civic Center.
“There are 52-plus employers on site, ready to hire,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Economic Development Specialist Beverly Supak said. “Bring a resume if possible, and dress for success, because employers want to interview and hire on the spot.”
Businesses hiring at the fair are traditionally Wharton-County based, but others from the region also attend.
This year, potential employers include Eckstrom Aquaculture, Leedo Manufacturing, STP Nuclear Operations, Tenaris, Von-Wil Ford, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, and Next Level Barber Institute.
“It’s a once-a-year chance to have so many opportunities all in one room,” Supak said.
El Campo residents not wanting or unable to drive can ride a Colorado Valley Transit bus to the job fair.
The city link bus leaves El Campo H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, at 10:30 a.m. for the Wharton Civic Center. It will return to El Campo at 1 p.m. The trip will cost a total of $4 which will have to be paid $2 per one-way. Riders may pay with exact change on the bus or use CVT fare card.
For more information, visit: http://gotransit.org/.
The Wharton County Business Expo and Job Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton in Wharton.
The fair is sponsored by the El Campo and Wharton chambers of commerce and economic development agencies Workforce Solutions and the University of Houston’s Small Business Development Center.
El Campo hosts the job fair on odd-number years, while the event is held in Wharton on even-numbered ones.
For more information, call 543-6727.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.