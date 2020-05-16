Wharton’s annual Robert Simmons Jr. Juneteenth Festival joins the many events canceled as a result of the coronavirus crisis sweeping the nation and the world.
Organizers are now focusing on 2021.
Volunteer Clifford Jackson said he doubts the festival would have attracted the thousands of visitors to Monterey Square like in previous years.
“Our efforts started back a few months ago and ... It really was coming together, but the virus put a stop to it,” said Jackson, who is also a Wharton city councilman.
It had been planned for June 13, although Simmons and co-founder Paul Kearney Jr. were not working with the festival this year.
