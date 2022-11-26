Local law enforcement departments are having to make concessions as nationally, recruits are fewer and harder to come by.
“The El Campo Police Department has two vacancies that were left from filling the SRO positions ... We rely heavily on employee recruitment and the local academy to recruit new officers. ... We have modified our shifts so each shift is fully staffed. We no longer have relief shifts that were utilized to cover the busiest times of the day ... The shortage is hardest on patrol. Patrol officers are jumping from call to call and trying to complete paperwork in between,” El Campo Assistant Police Chief Jennifer Mican said.
While El Campo PD is bringing new officers in, new recruits still have reservations both before and during their academy training.
“What I think keeps out new officers is that the public dictates a lot of our job, you end up second guessing yourself about a lot of what you do. You only have half a second to act sometimes. It scared one of my friends that joined the academy with me,” ECPD officer Donald Johnson.
Johnson joined the ECPD in mid-November.
The Wharton Police department is having to make similar adjustments moving forward.
“As with every law enforcement agency known to me, we are experiencing the same manpower challenges ... Wharton Police Department has implemented coverage strategies to account for any lack of shift coverage, especially for night shifts. It has been successful for us to this point. Small town law enforcement has always been about doing more with less,” Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch said.
“It has become a profession-wide epidemic. Societal perception, media portrayal, and low pay are major contributors (to the shortage). Instead of having 10 applications for one open position, it has become a competition between law enforcement agencies to recruit applicants,” Lynch said.
As reported by the Police Executive Research Forum, the past two years have squeezed police departments, with new hiring pulling up after a two-year slump but retirements and resignations still pressing, hard.
The PERF reports that departments in the Southern United States have a little more than 90 percent of officer positions filled after seeing resignations increase by 42 percent and over 2019 numbers, 4,643 for their 2021 report over 3,253 from 2019.
The struggle hasn’t been nearly as prevalent at the county level.
“We are extremely fortunate, for patrol and with dispatch we’re fully staffed. We have a few openings with our jail, but that’s normal,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
