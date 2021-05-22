City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 34, of 807 Erin was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal a turn as well as warrants for three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving while license invalid and single counts of expired registration and violating a promise to appear. Freitas was stopped for a traffic violation and a check of her identity uncovered the outstanding warrants. Officers seized syringes and a smoking pipe. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Dustin Lee Summers, 30, of 407 E. Norris was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Monday, May 17 on a warrant for theft. Already at the county jail, he was processed, there.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault reported in the 400 block of East Strand around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
John Luis Placencio, 54, of 1812 Kyle in Clute was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:36 a.m. Monday, May 17 for possession of a controlled substance more than a gram, failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia, a parole violation and Brazoria County warrants for aggravated robbery and driving while license invalid.
Angel Nicole Foreman, 18, of 1608 Connie in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 for marijuana possession.
