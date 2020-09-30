Stray or feral cats too wild for the life of a typical domestic pet still have a chance at finding a loving home thanks to the local Barn Buddies program, which has re-homed 400 cats in the last decade.
The program, run by the Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team, calls for locals with rodent problems to adopt these cats, which can live outdoors and provide pest control for their owner.
Barn Buddies “are ready to go to a barn, a garage, a rice mill,” Christine Stransky said. “Any place that is dealing with pests.”
SPOT waives the adoption fee for cats adopted through Barn Buddies, and they come spayed or neutered and vaccinated for rabies.
Those who adopt these pets need to supply them with a warm, dry place to sleep, food and water. SPOT also recommends Barn Buddies be adopted in pairs to meet the animals’ social needs.
Barn Buddies is an extension of SPOT’s Trap-Neuter-Release operation, which controls homeless cat populations. TNR allows stray or feral cats to be adopted or safely returned to their habitat after being neutered and vaccinated, according to Bestfriends.org.
Without TNR and Barn Buddies, many of these cats, who aren’t used to people, cannot be fostered or adopted into typical homes and would need to be put down.
“Doing a TNR program is an important piece in preventing cats from being euthanized,” Stransky said. “It addresses the overpopulation of cats and prevents them from being euthanized.”
Through SPOT’s TNR program, cats are typically released within a few days.
Stray cats are often former pets who were abandoned by their owners and had to adapt to wild living. Left on the streets, one unspayed female and one unneutered male can quickly turn into a 20-cat colony, which is a big problem, Stransky said.
“With the last cat colony, there were eight adult cats,” Stransky said. “None of them were social. They have all been fixed, and I am still needing a barn for two of them. In addition to that, there were 11 kittens, and they’re with five different fosters.”
With the economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, strays have been running rampant and SPOT has been busier than ever.
“People just don’t have the resources that they did previously (to care for pets),” Stransky said.
SPOT also provides care and resources for abandoned dogs and other pets. The organization does not have a shelter location, instead relying on the help of volunteers who foster animals until they can be adopted.
Currently, SPOT is working with about 20 fosters, but the organization is currently accepting applications for more fosters. SPOT pays for the animals’ vet expenses and supplies while it is being fostered.
“There’s always a need (for fosters and) for people to take in Barn Buddies,” Stransky said.
For more information, visit www.wcspot.org/barn-buddies/.
