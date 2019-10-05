An effort to Support veterans should draw at least 1,000 people through the El Campo Civic Center doors this coming Wednesday night for the Everyday Heroes fundraiser banquet.
The event features Taya Renae Kyle, the widow of U.S. Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle, as the keynote speaker along with a steak supper, and assorted fundraiser raffles.
“It’s been busy (with people buying tickets),” Everyday Heroes volunteer Clayton Ryan said, adding people can buy the $100 per seat tickets in advance or right at the door.
The event is Wednesday, Oct. 9 with a social starting at 5:30 p.m. and the meal at 7 p.m.
A Missing Man ceremony will be conducted this year by retired U.S. Army Sgt. Major Leonard Sternadel of El Campo. The brief ceremony sets a place at the table for the soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines lost in conflicts with each item acting as a symbol of their service and sacrifice.
“We also hope to have a special announcement at the banquet,” Ryan said, adding the organization is in the early stages of an effort. If ready to begin, “I can think of no better place to announce it.”
Wednesday’s banquet is the primary fundraiser for Everyday Heroes, the El Campo organization pledged to help veterans by providing van service to and from the Houston Veterans Affairs Hospital, assisting with scooter acquisition and other mobility issues as well as other needs.
“It’s for a good cause,” Ryan said. “Every dollar the fundraiser makes goes to a veteran.”
A Father’s Day tractor pull on the American Legion grounds also helps support Everyday Heroes.
Opportunities to help abound in the community, Ryan said, adding he understands that people have to pick and choose where and how to give.
“That little kid with cancer, that kind of pulls on the heart strings. I understand,” he said, but added he hoped people would step up and offer assistance for veterans. “I think veterans have gotten the shaft over the years.”
Those wanting to buy tickets can contact Ryan Services offices at 979-543-3703.
