City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Adam Paul Andrade, 33, of 1907 Wayne was served warrants for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility at 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 while already at the Wharton County Jail. He was processed there.
Little Joe Solis, 35, of 509 Roth was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 for driving while intoxicated second offense and driving while license invalid with a previous conviction after being stopped in the 700 block of East First. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $3,250 in bonds and was released the next day.
Kobie Latray Washington, 42, of 1415 Bare Bottom Road in Wharton was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 for possession of a drug paraphernalia and a warrant for probation violation - dangerous drug after being stopped in the 500 block of Erin. Police seized a glass pipe. Processed, Washington was sent to county jail later that day.
Manuel Dominguez Sanchez, 36, of 1217 Muncy was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after being stopped in the 100 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to county jail. He posted a $7,500 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Hung P. Vo, 33, of 118 Saint Mary in Palacios was served two warrants for assault causing injury at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 while already at the county jail. He was processed there.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating two cases of identity theft reported on the grounds of Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second. The crimes took place between Oct. 21 and 29 involving checks. Loss exceeds $4,000.
A theft of service was reported in the 600 block of West Monseratte involving a lock. The crime took place between Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29.
Burglars targeted vehicles in the 2200 block of James and 1600 block of Byrne between 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 and 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. A small amount of cash was taken from each vehicle.
A Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 1300 block of Thrift between 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 and 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Loss is estimated at $18,000.
A phone case and Bluetooth speaker were stolen from the 1500 block of Avenue F around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Loss is less than $100.
A television was stolen and a door frame damaged at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, between noon Saturday, Oct. 31 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Loss is estimated at $500.
Burglars targeted a GMC 1500 parked in the 500 block of
Avenue A between 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 and 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Two handguns were stolen. Loss exceeds $1,000.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 600 block of Hefner around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Injuries were reported.
Other
Police are on the hunt for a vehicle that fled from the 600 block of Main around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Anyone with information should contact law enforcers at 543-5311.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, Drugs
Luis Espinosa-Vasquez, 47, of 1220 Ave. H in Bay City was arrested by WCSO at 7:44 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Devon Roice Revis, 26, of 12380 Sandpiper, No. 602, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 for family violence causing injury and a Fort Bend County warrant for burglary of a building.
Other
Harold Gene Allen, 48, of 1135 Alabama in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 for failure to identify, evading arrest with a vehicle and an out-of-state parole violation.
