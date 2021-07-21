A lifetime prison sentence may be the fate of an 18-year-old Wharton man accused of trying to kill an El Campo police officer last month.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a three-count attempted capital murder of a peace officer indictment against Joseph Ruben Gutierrez of 1821 Red River in Wharton during July deliberations.
“At this point, I am not inclined to make any plea offer to the defendant,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison told the Leader-News. “Even though this is a young defendant, I would be surprised if a jury would be willing to give probation to someone who attempts to shoot and kill a law enforcement officer.”
Gutierrez stands accused of firing two shots through the windshield of an El Campo police cruiser on June 13 narrowly missing Officer Kendrick Matula, who was struck by flying glass and other fragments.
The passenger in an SUV driven by a 14-year-old, Gutierrez allegedly had the vehicle stopped, stepped out and fired at the officer.
Gutierrez then got back in and the vehicle sped off, according to the police account.
The attempted murder indictment also accuses Gutierrez of trying to kill ECPD Officers Cody Guynes and Gabriel Perales whose cruisers had been forced from Pinchot Street by the suspect’s oncoming vehicle. Neither them nor their cruisers were hit.
Although he was not the driver, the grand jury will be asked to indict Gutierrez for forcing the cruisers off the road next month, according to the DA.
“Under the Law of Parties, a person becomes criminally responsible ... when acting with intent to promote or assist the commission of the offense, he solicits, encourages, directs, aids, or attempts to aid the other person to commit the offense,” she said.
The ECPD officers didn’t give up the chase, pursing to the intersection of Pinchot and Marion where the boy wrecked the vehicle. The two surrendered a few moments later.
Inside the SUV, police found more than 4 grams each of methamphetamines, THC cartridges and THC edibles and less than 28 grams of a compound containing Alprazolam and one handgun.
The officers had been responding to a disturbance in the 500 block of Tegner, where Gutierrez allegedly shot at his girlfriend, missing her.
The grand jury handed down a single-count indictment of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for that portion of the case.
Gutierrez remains in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of slightly more than $1.6 million in bonds.
The teenage boy was taken to Victoria’s juvenile center. Juvenile records are sealed.
