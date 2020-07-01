Fleeing the scene of a fiery crash on U.S. 59 at Hwy. 71 late Sunday night, the driver was struck by multiple vehicles and killed.
Who he was and why he chose to run remain a mystery that El Campo police are trying to unravel from witness statements, evidence and fingerprints.
Witnesses say the 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound faster than posted speed limits, quickly moving up on vehicles. It struck the left rear quarter of a Fed Ex cargo truck, spinning out and coming to a stop at the top of the embankment on the side of the road around 11:50 p.m.
“There it ignited and burned up,” ECPD Investigating Sgt. David Howard said, adding the department quickly received another report of a man struck by multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 71 within view of the crash.
“Indications are the person crashed, fled the vehicle, ran out on the northbound lanes and was struck by multiple vehicles,” Howard said, adding the man suffered massive damage.
Heavily tattooed with a short haircut and small goatee covering part of his chin, the black or Hispanic man appears to be in his mid-20s to early-30s. He was wearing shorts, tennis shoes and a shirt.
The vehicle he was driving, registered in Houston, had been sold in a non-recorded cash sale one year ago.
“The vehicle was totally incinerated,” Howard said.
Witness statements indicate there may have been one other person in the vehicle, but that’s not certain.
It’s unlikely he was a local person, Howard said, adding no one has called in asking about a missing loved one.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Donna Wessels was called to pronounce the man dead at the scene. He was transported to Fort Bend County for autopsy. There fingerprints were collected to be sent off to assorted databases for searches.
Until then, he remains “John Doe” and the investigation continues.
