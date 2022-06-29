A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are recovering from gunshot wounds received during an altercation Sunday, June 26, at Riverbend Apartments in Wharton.
Wharton police responded to reports of a shooting in the early morning hours where they found the boy with a bullet wound in his back at the complex in the 2500 block of Junior College Boulevard.
“A subsequent 9-1-1 call led officers to the OakBend emergency room where they discovered an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper chest,” the Wharton Police Department said in a press release. “Both victims were life flighted to hospitals in Houston. At this time, it’s believed the adult victim was involved in an altercation with unknown suspects, and the child was an unintended victim of that gunfire exchange.”
On Monday the police department reported that the boy “is at home resting and recovering from his injuries after being released from the hospital. The other person shot is still receiving medical treatment.”
The department has declined to release the victims’ names or any other information about the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to tip Wharton PD anonymously via www.p3tips.com or contact Sgt. Jeremy Eder at 979 532-3131.
The investigation is ongoing.
