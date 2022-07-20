It’s been just over two months since the fire at El Campo’s White Lodge Inn and the rebuild is under way.
The May 16 blaze ripped through the central structure with firefighters from El Campo, Louise and Danevang responding to douse the fire.
The property, laid out in an “h” pattern with the check-in/management office under the crossbar closest to Jackson Street, caught fire in its’ central building. The fire burned all eight rooms of the central building, out of the hotel’s 30 total rooms.
“Inspectors, insurance and the power company people came out and they haven’t told us much. They think it started from the (bathroom) exhaust fan,” owner Kem Patel said.
Official reports put the fire’s source on the back of the central building, originating as an electrical malfunction.
El Campo Fire Department was initially alerted to the fire at 1:37 p.m. on May 16 and got the blaze under control at 2:13 p.m., 36 minutes after the first alert.
Guests were evacuated from their rooms as the fire spread through the motel’s roofing, with staff waking travelers from a dead-sleep in some instances. No injuries were reported after the blaze was contained.
Several residents were long-term occupants, receiving assistance to pay their lodging fees at the motel. “Some are staying at other hotels and some just left town,” Patel said, adding “I don’t know (where they’d go)”.
“Honestly, we haven’t talked to them unless they reached out. Some of them just rented out of Travel Inn or just another hotel. Some people we put in El Campo Inn for about a week, we haven’t had any contact beyond that,” Salvation Army coordinator Amanda Harris said, adding “Red Cross usually steps in cases like that, with more long term help.”
Patel was one of the motel staff that day helping guests pull food and personal items from rooms as smoked thickened.
The buildings now sit empty on Jackson Street, with power returned to just a fraction of the complex allowing the owners to stay on the second floor of the management building.
The hotel’s construction, common to the drive-through motels of the 1960’s, has a central office nearest the street where patrons check-in on the ground floor and the owner lives on the second floor.
The Patels, who purchased the business in 2019, are struggling to get their business back on its’ feet after the fire.
“My wife works retail but this is my job, were living off our savings,” Patel said.
Reconstruction is under way, but will likely need to take place piecemeal due to financial limitations. “We’re renovating, starting building by building. If we can get people in the first building it’ll help (bring in some income). We have no idea when we’ll reopen, at least a month, maybe a month and a half. We’ve already missed our summer business,” he said, adding “Insurance only covers one building, that’s been really hard on us.”
As of press time, the building closest to the neighboring gas station has been taken down to its’ studs and is the first on the slate for reconstruction.
Due to the fire being, likely, electrical in nature, a city inspection of its’ new wiring will be necessary before the business reopens to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.