Five children were endangered on Mother’s Day when a dispute turned into a car chase on West First in El Campo.
No major injuries were reported despite the fact the two vehicles collided at least once.
One vehicle had three children inside – a three-year-old boy and two infants and the other a two-year-old and an infant. No injuries were reported.
Police are still trying to piece together why the incident took place, El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
Irene Angel Allen, 24, of 414 N. Liberty, and Aundreya Janee Gonzales, 25, of 608 Oscar were taken into custody at 6:57 p.m. Sunday, May 14.
Both posted an $8,000 bond and were released the next afternoon.
If convicted, both face up to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
Shots Fired At South Washington Brawl
Three to four shots were fired outside of the La Chiquita bar, 134 S. Washington, around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, May 13.
“(There was a) drunken brawl outside the bar at closing time,” Urban said.
Nothing and no one were struck by the shots.
Multiple people suffered minor injuries and one person may have a broken arm.
