Legacy Park Pond is a great place to visit, it has a calming effect on the visitors and park goers.
Its development as a retention pond to contain the runoff from the park also created a site amenity. The community pond allows many to enjoy fishing and visiting daily along with the bi-annual Catfish Kidfish event.
However, the pond has a very fragile ecosystem. It is a four-foot deep, four-acre pond or (6.4-acre feet of water) that has a floating fountain to help supplement surface oxygen needed for the fish to survive.
The addition of waterfowl has created a very dangerous condition to its health.
Ducks and geese create a tremendous amount of waste which adds to the biological oxygen demand (BOD) of the pond which in turn lowers the dissolved oxygen (DO) needed for the fish to survive.
A pond can support only one waterfowl per acre foot, any higher populations will result in unhealthy water quality, leading to a stagnant condition and a possible fish kill event.
At present, we have 20 domestic ducks from citizens who have been illegally dropping off ducks and geese thinking they are adding to the value of our park.
The opposite is true.
It is very important to check with Public Works before illegally dumping any animals in any park.
Feeding of the wildlife is also prohibited, this will increase the number also looking for a free meal and make them think of people as sources of food and become aggressive.
City of El Campo Animal Control Officer Megan Jurasek will be humanely capturing the ducks and geese and giving them new homes to reduce the number on the pond and return it to a healthy ecosystem.
If you would like to offer a home, please email Megan at mjurasek@cityofelcampo.org Public Works is asking the public to please adhere to the no dumping, no feeding policy on our park system. This will help us create a quality park that is not only obtainable, but sustainable.
– Kevin Thompson is the City of El Campo public works director.
