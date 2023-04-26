Despite starting out as an English teacher, one of El Campo Middle School’s instructors was honored by Texas Technology Students Association for her contributions to student’s science classes.
Holly Guthrie, the middle school’s TSA advisor, was named the organizations 2023 Advisor of the Year at the state convention in Fort Worth from April 13-15.
TSA provides students with a chance to show off their STEM (Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics) and art skills in contests and competitions including; photography, forensics and engineering. Teams are guided by school advisors who help them with their projects at competitions.
Guthrie was nominated by her fellow advisors and they kept her in the dark the entire time.
“I have no idea who nominated me,” Guthrie said.
Her peers had nothing but positive things to say about Guthrie.
“Mrs. Guthrie has been an advisor for a number of years and has always been a strong advocate for her students and their success ... She has always volunteered where help was needed and contributed positively to the organization. Mrs. Guthrie is an event coordinator for Texas TSA and serves students from around the state by ensuring they have a positive competitive event experience. Mrs. Guthrie truly exemplifies what a TSA should be and her students and fellow advisors recognized this and bestowed this honor upon her,” Lamar CISD High School TSA Advisor Kristin Rausch said.
El Campo’s TSA program began in 2016 with an inquiry as to which teachers would be willing to volunteer.
“I remember that Mr. (Mark) Freeman had asked for volunteers and I said that I’d do it without really knowing what I was signing up for,” Guthrie said. “I was an English teacher so I was just starting with looking over essays.”
It was shortly after that the school program started seeing competitive success.
“We started taking kids to state (competition) in 2017 and nationals in 2018 ... We’ve probably taken between 25-30 kids to state and then about 15 to nationals overall,” Guthrie said.
“Last year we had a team of kids that went for the construction challenge and they made it to the top 10 national stage, that was really cool seeing them as up there,” Guthrie said.
This year, Guthrie has taken on an additional role as the TSA advisor for El Campo High School and will be attending the National TSA conference in Louisville for the shot at a national award.
“I am nervous to get up on stage, I hope I don’t have to give a speech,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.