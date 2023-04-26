How’s My Close Up?

Preparation is ongoing for El Campo’s TSA students as eighth grade Sage Corn examines a specimen alongside award winning advisor Holly Guthrie Thursday.

Despite starting out as an English teacher, one of El Campo Middle School’s instructors was honored by Texas Technology Students Association for her contributions to student’s science classes.

Holly Guthrie, the middle school’s TSA advisor, was named the organizations 2023 Advisor of the Year at the state convention in Fort Worth from April 13-15.

