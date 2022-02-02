The architect who took a vacant Kmart building and turned it into the El Campo Civic Center died Jan. 23 at age 87.
Malcolm Terry Tengler, owner of Terry Tengler and Associates, was given one directive by El Campo Rotarians: “We don’t want it to look like a Kmart.”
The civic center was dedicated Jan. 15, 1989, and the note was burned a couple of years later. It was the El Campo Rotary Club’s first major project.
The Rotary Club Civic Center Committee was chaired by the now late Irvin Foytik, as well as Melvin “Bubba” Parker III. Other members included Fred Barbee, Jerry Collier, Jim Cannell and Don Davis (all deceased), and Richard Young and Glenn Frels.
“As I recall we were charged with choosing an architect from proposals submitted by four or five firms,” Young said Monday. “Terry and his firm’s proposal stood out as the best and Terry seemed like a very good fit for an El Campo project.”
Tengler may have had a special interest in El Campo because his daughter Kelly lived in the city with her husband Chris Hutchinson from 1983-1990.
“It was obvious that he cared a great deal for how the finished project would please the community,” Young said.
“Terry was an outstanding person and did a great job of designing a very functional civic center that has served El Campo very well for all these years,” he added.
His daughter said her father designed so many buildings, including lots of churches and facilities for NASA, that they really didn’t talk about any one particular project. But when it came to the El Campo Civic Center, she said, “I was very proud of that.”
She said she remembers going to a community meeting where her father described the project to Rotary and the public.
“I mainly went to see my father in action,” she said, adding she wishes now she’d visited with him about some of his major architectural designs.
“I feel very proud and very honored that El Campo asked him to do that. That’s pretty special for me,” the Katy resident said. “I’m very grateful to the city of El Campo for giving Dad the opportunity to do the Civic Center project.”
Bubba Parker said he was general chairman of the committee “so I could keep control of everything going on,” including grants and public relations, and he appointed Foytik building committee chairman “because I knew he would be great at it.”
“My recollection of Terry was that I was tremendously impressed with him the first time I met with him. He was very smart and had an incredible personality. Terry was an absolute pleasure to work with and just nailed what we were looking for.
“My big two things were plenty of bathrooms and seamlessly incorporating the museum into the building. He did both really well. He was a fine man. I saw his obituary in the Houston Chronicle and it was one of those blast from the past moments,” Parker said.
Terry Roberts, who served as El Campo city manager from April 1991 to December 2000, was a member of Rotary when the club burned the note.
The previous civic center was an old white military USO building located where the city hall parking lot is now.
“The civic center was such a watershed moment for the community. To me, it was a source of pride in accomplishing a project that no one individual could take credit for. It was clearly a community-wide project and something the community could rally around,” Roberts, who retired as Brenham’s city manager, said.
“The Rotary Club spearheaded a lot of the activity, but there were just things that came together that made the project get off the ground. It was a bigger than life kind of project that the community could rally behind, and be contributory in getting something accomplished,” Roberts added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.