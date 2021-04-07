Do you have an old prescription pill bottle lying around with unused and unwanted medication inside? Now’s your chance to safely get rid of it.
The El Campo Police Department is once more teaming with DEA for a drug take-back program.
Simply visit the lobby of ECPD Headquarters, 1011 West Loop, to drop off expired or unused drugs or over the counter medication from now until April 25 in the designated box. No questions asked.
Participants are asked to remove labels or at least scratch out names.
The take-back program does not accept aerosol cans, needles or vape pens.
If you have any questions, contact ECPD Cpl. Mark Biskup at 979-543-5311 during regular business hours.
