Work continues on the Danevang Post office, currently on the electrical systems for the building.
The United States Postal Services closed the office Jan. 27 earlier this year citing concern over power outages.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Work continues on the Danevang Post office, currently on the electrical systems for the building.
The United States Postal Services closed the office Jan. 27 earlier this year citing concern over power outages.
No official notice has been posted by USPS as to the renovation schedule on the station.
U.S. Postal Service Southern Area Corporate Communications Kanickewa Johnson initially said the office could reopen in September, but that month came and went.
“We will continue to focus on finalizing repairs and will resume full access once it is deemed safe to do so,” Johnson said.
No timetable updates have been made available since October 2022.
After sitting idle for months, the office finally saw some work clearing out damaged floorboards before an errant swarm of bees under the office’s floor boards caused another halt.
Residents of the small historical community have been making the drive to the El Campo post office to pick up mail since the closure.
The USPS has been unable to be reached for comment as of press time.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.