After spending six days in a Houston hospital, an El Campo woman beat COVID-19, the virus behind the current global pandemic, and is now resting at home. She was welcomed Friday evening with a mini-parade featuring about 60 participants.
Yvonne Cerny, a data entry clerk at Greenleaf Nursery, sat outside her house and waved as about 20 cars passed by, the occupants cheering and waving homemade posters. The drive-by celebration was a surprise organized by Cerny’s daughter, Brittany Tarver.
The parade touched her heart, Cerny said.
“I want to touch (my family) and hug them and kiss on them,” she said. “It’s so good to see everybody.”
Cerny’s coronavirus ordeal began in early April when she noticed mild symptoms, including a headache and reduced sense of taste and smell. She went to the doctor and was tested for strep throat and the flu.
Within a few days, however, she developed a 103 degree fever and felt tightening in her chest. She was tested for COVID-19, but would not know she tested positive for a few days.
“By then I was very scared and not knowing what was going to be the outcome of it,” Cerny said.
One day later, Cerny had difficulty breathing. Feeling she needed to go to the hospital, she packed a bag of essentials and her daughter, Kristen Brown, drove her to Houston. After being admitted to the hospital, Cerny received her COVID-19 test results. Coronavirus was unlike any illness she had experienced before, Cerny said.
“It felt kind of like someone was sitting on my chest,” she added. “As the virus progressed in my lungs, it felt like it was just taking over my body.”
Due to her low oxygen levels, she spent a couple of days in the hospital’s intensive care unit and then was moved for her remaining treatment. She was isolated to prevent her illness from spreading, and masked hospital nurses were Cerny’s only company.
“All you could see were their eyes,” Cerny said. “It was very good to talk to them. They would always just assure me and let me know about my family.”
Almost a week after entering the hospital, Wednesday Cerny was released. In El Campo, she is focused on strengthening her lungs and is taking medication.
“I’m so glad to be home,” Cerny said. “I have all these, I call them my war scars, marks and stuff from the (hospital) needles. I’m healing well, and I feel better everyday.”
