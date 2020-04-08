Dos:
To help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Wharton County, here are things we ALL MUST do:
• Take this situation very seriously and educate yourself on how the virus spreads.
• Cover your mouth and nose every time you cough or sneeze – and not with your hand.
• Wash your hands frequently and vigorously for 20-plus seconds with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing.
• Stay at home and avoid contact with others not in your household – even on Easter.
• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently-touched spaces.
• Seek help if stress is not manageable and use technology to avoid social isolation.
• Wear a mask or cloth covering over your mouth and nose when out for essential goods and services.
• Keep yourself informed and updated.
• Call your medical provider if you’re experiencing a fever, cough or difficulty breathing or have had exposure.
Self-quarantining and social distancing are the best protocols you can follow at this point, especially since the Governor issued a stay at home order for all non-essential Texans and all non-essential businesses to remain closed.
Stay clean, wash your hands, avoid touching your face and disinfect high-traffic areas around your home as often as you can.
Don’ts:
The “don’ts” NEEDED to prevent the spread in Wharton County:
• Don’t go out as an entire family. Send one and only one person for essential goods and minimize time in public places.
• Don’t stop cleaning/disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces.
• Don’t panic or ignore signs of anxiety in your household.
• Don’t stop treatment for preexisting medical or mental health conditions.
• Don’t stop educating your kids about self-care and prevention.
• Don’t touch your eyes, nose, mouth or face without washing your hands.
• Don’t be in close contact with others. There should be absolutely no play dates, sleepovers, barbecues, seafood boils or social gatherings – even with just the extended family/friends.
• Don’t ignore symptoms or downplay your risk for illness. Contact your medical provider if you have symptoms or exposure.
• Don’t leave your home, especially if sick. Self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days unless seeking emergency medical care or instructed by your medical care provider.
Social Distancing – What You Need to Know
One major coronavirus prevention tactic being encouraged and even enforced is social distancing.
Social distancing is an act of self-isolation to prevent and control the spread of person-to-person contagious and infectious diseases.
The objective is to reduce the probability exposure and minimize disease transmission.
Self-quarantining, whether you have symptoms or not, is key to helping make sure the spread of the disease is contained and ultimately stopped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.