Amidst a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Wharton County and in Texas, the El Campo ISD school board opted to switch back to a virtual method in order to conduct its Tuesday night meeting. Over a video call, the board selected a calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, considered plans for facility renovations and more.
Trustees approved plans for renovating the Ricebird weight room at El Campo High School in a 7-0 vote Tuesday night. They unanimously approved a contract with architecture firm Singleton Zimmer Haliburton (SZH) Architecture of Bryan, Texas for the project.
“The main thing we wanted to accomplish is we wanted to have enough space where not only the male athletes could work out at one time and also the female athletes,” Board President James Russell said.
In an evaluation of district facilities performed in 2019, a board-appointed committee identified the weight room among one of the areas in greatest need of renovation due to safety reasons. The board first broached the idea of renovating the Ricebird weight room in late February of this year.
Trustees reviewed the preliminary operating budget for the 2020-2021 school year with a presentation from Assistant Superintendent David Bright. The final budget review will happen at an upcoming meeting.
“It’s the same thing every year,” Bright said. “These numbers don’t change … As a result of House Bill 3, we don’t even know what our new tax rate is going to be.”
ECISD should find out its maintenance and operation (M&O) and interest and sinking (I&S) tax rates sometime in July after the Texas Education Agency calculates them, Bright said. The district’s current total tax rate is $1.1264, with a M&O rate of $1.0684 and an I&S rate of $0.0580.
As part of the consent agenda, which passed in a 7-0 vote, the board approved Wharton County Junior College dual credit courses and renewed the district’s workers compensation contract with Claims Administrative Services, Inc.
The board selected a calendar for the 2020-2021 school year as recommended by district leaders.
