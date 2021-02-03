GRIMES COUNTY –An El Campo woman was among three killed in Friday’s two-vehicle crash on Texas 90 just north of Anderson in Grimes County.
Department of Public Safety troopers said the preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2016 Honda Accord traveling south on the highway around 4:45 p.m. Friday passed in a no-passing zone and collided with a 2009 Ford Flex.
The driver of the Honda, 28-year-old Anel Ovidio Javier of Lewisville, and the passenger, 20-year-old Erick Almonte Nunez of Lewisville, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger of the other vehicle, 69-year-old Lorraine Cunningham of El Campo, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of that vehicle, 68-year-old Michael Cunningham of El Campo, was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan in serious condition.
The collision remains under investigation.
– Bryan Eagle reporting
