Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Kerry Lee North, 57, of 509 Oscar in El Campo for evading arrest on March 1. Previously convicted of evading arrest, North fled from an El Campo officer.
North has prior felony convictions for evading arrest on Aug. 25, 2006 and Jan. 16, 2014, and home burglary on Aug. 25, 2006, all in Wharton County.
• Christina Olivia Revilla, 41, of 1403 Jackson (not listed east or west) in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 5. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
• Louis Montrane Richardson, 51, of 613 N. Resident in Wharton for family violence on March 13. He allegedly harmed a woman by pushing her. Richardson has a history of family violence.
• Daniel Christopher Rodriguez III, 20, of 1018 CR 257 in Eagle Lake for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and theft of a firearm on March 9. He allegedly had marijuana inside the El Campo city jail.
• Juan Gustavo Salazar-Perez, 38, of 932 Liberty (not listed as north or south) in El Campo for tampering with a government record, violation of a protective order, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance. He allegedly used another persons license plate on Aug. 1, 2020.
Salazar also stands accused of violating an order that he stay away from two children between April 14 and Sept. 26, 2020, of shooting a man in the neck on Jan. 25, and in possession of less than a gram of methamphetamines on Jan. 25.
• Alejandro Santisteban, 23, of 8214 Venard in Houston for smuggling of persons on March 4. He allegedly attempted to hide three undocumented people from law enforcement.
• Christopher Arthur Sims, 43, of 1404 Andrea in Bay City for five counts of forgery and one count of theft. He allegedly forged checks between Oct. 25, 2019 and Jan. 21, 2020.
Sims has prior felony convictions for identity theft and forgery on Aug. 12, 2020 in Tarrant County, for forgery on Oct. 15, 2001 in Lubbock County, possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 25, 2017 in Harris County, forgery on June 15, 2017 in Wharton County, forgery on Oct. 5, 2017 in Brazoria County and forgery on Dec. 11, 2008 in Randall County.
He was also convicted of forgery on Dec. 19, 2011 in Harris County, forgery on Oct. 9, 2008 in Potter County and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Oct. 3, 2008 in Potter County.
