El Campo schools’ chief received top marks in his annual evaluation by the school board Tuesday, with goals for the upcoming school year yet to be set.
Trustees conducted Superintendent Bob Callaghan’s annual performance review in closed session Tuesday.
“The evaluation went well,” Callaghan told the newspaper Wednesday. “The board and I worked well together and the process was collaborative. We share common goals for the district.”
As a superintendent, Callaghan is assigned goals pertaining to improving the district, and his progress on these goals is evaluated by trustees.
“Our conversations centered around students and staff and opportunities to improve,” Callaghan said.
In Sept. 2020, trustees met to establish Callaghan’s goals for the 2020-2021 school year. The goals set in 2020 were a mix of short and long term goals centered around student academic achievement, facilities and staffing. ECISD superintendent goals in previous years have revolved around improving student test scores, campus ratings, student behavior and more.
The board develops goals for the superintendent annually and assesses the superintendent’s progress twice per year. New goals for the later meeting, Callaghan said.
“Goals and any pay raise the board felt appropriate would occur at later meetings,” he said. “That is not part of the evaluation process.”
Callaghan’s current salary is $175,000 annually.
Callaghan signed his contract with the district in early July, 2020 but began working for ECISD on a consulting contract in mid June. He replaced former superintendent Kelly Waters, who resigned in May, 2020 before the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
