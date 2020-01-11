City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Silvia Juarez, 32, of 525 W. Monseratte was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 for possession of a restricted smoking material after being stopped in the 800 block of South Mechanic. Processed, she was handled locally.
Robert Lee Garcia, 52, of 929 N. Liberty was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 for diving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 300 block of East First. Charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility were also leveled. Processed, Garcia was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $2,700 in bonds and was released the same day.
Tyler Jordan Vernon, 19, of 1310 Julia was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 for possession of marijuana and possession for drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 200 block of Palacios. Police seized for small bags of marijuana and a digital scale. Processed, Vernon was transferred to county jail the next day.
Eric Matthew Guevara, 18, of 1413 Julia was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped in Legacy Park in the 300 block of the West Loop. Charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia were listed as well. Police seized marijuana, a vape pen, a paste containing the active ingredient in marijuana and other paraphernalia. Processed, Guevara was transferred to county jail the next day.
Property
Carl Marlin Zick, 33, of 3602 Avondale in Victoria was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 on a 2019 warrant for theft. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Sammy Kirk Farrow Jr., 39, of 209 W. Alfred was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 on warrants for theft, three counts of forgery, one count of failure to appear on a forgery case as well as charges of identity theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police seized a stolen vehicle and wallet. Processed, Farrow was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Calhoun around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.
Thieves broke a glass door on a home in El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, No. 1303, between 8:50 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. A black female pitbull valued at $600 was taken. Damage to the home was estimated at $300.
About $200 in shrimp was stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Daniel David Hennessey, 47, of 215 Illinois in Orchard at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 for possession of a controlled substance
Jakob Tyler Gentry, 17, of 1411 E. Boling Hwy. in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 for possession of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Nehemiah Armstrong, 35, of 1217 Kingston, Apt. A, in Wharton was booked at 12:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 on warrants for possession of child pornography with the intent to promote, sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.
Veronica Mireles Womack, 41, of 311 Ash was booked at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 on a Fort Bend County warrant for assault of a peace officer or judge.
Rachel Jane Carswell, 25, of CR 257, No. 124, in Egypt was arrested by Wharton police Wednesday, Jan. 8 for family violence.
Other
Jose Trevino Ramos, 45, of 13124 Hwy. 71 South was committed to county jail on a charge of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.