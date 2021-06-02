A Georgia man was killed on U.S. 59 Monday evening, ejected from his rolling vehicle after it suffered a tire blow out.
El Campo EMS and fire crews raced through heavy Houston-bound traffic shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, but arriving at the scene there was little they could do to help 53-year-old Everado Arizmendi of Reidsville, Ga.
His 2001 BMW SUV dangled from the safety wires between the two sides of the highway while he lay in the grassy median several yards away.
“I saw the tire blow out. He went left ... He rolled, it must have been five or six times and then he flew out,” said Matt Gonzales of Houston as he stood on the roadside looking at the crushed vehicle.
He too wanted to help, but, aside from giving state troopers his statement, there was little he could do.
Meanwhile traffic on U.S. 59 northbound backed up, Memorial Day fun seekers inching by headed home or to one last activity of the holiday.
Firefighters blocked off one lane of traffic while deputies assisted state trooper Marcus Mathis with his investigation.
“He was northbound on U.S. 59 about one mile south of Wharton. The right rear tire had a blowout,” DPS spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard said Tuesday. “I don’t know how many times he rolled. He struck the center median cable and was ejected. He did not have a seat belt on.”
Arizmendi was pronounced dead on the scene and taken for autopsy by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s office.
